Family of teen killed by officer demand Cobb County Police Chief to resign

The family of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt are pushing the Cobb County Police Chief, Tim Cox, to resign Truitt was shot by an officer on July 13.
After viewing body cam and dash cam video of the incident, the family’s attorney said Truitt never posed any significant threat when he was shot.
“In the video, it clearly shows that my son did nothing but run away,” said Vincent’s father Andrae Truitt.
“Since when did running away become a death sentence?” added Venethia Cook-Lewis, Vincent’s mother.
The shooting happened after a failed traffic stop of a stolen vehicle where Truitt and two other male teens were inside.
Police told CBS46 News that they refused to stop and instead fled down Riverside Parkway and into a dead end.
“The driver exits the vehicle and begins to run, and then Vincent exits the vehicle and begins to run,” said Gerald Griggs, the attorney representing the family.
Police alleged Truitt pulled out a gun as he was fleeing.
It’s been nearly four months, but the Cobb County District Attorney recently allowed Truitt’s family and their attorney to watch the body cam and dash footage. They said what they saw was the complete opposite of what police said happened.
“And at no point did he point, brandish, or use a weapon in an offensive manner toward law enforcement,” Griggs said.
“Police Chief Tim Cox lied on national television, stating the Vincent Truitt brandished a weapon, this was seen not to be true,” Vincent’s dad said.
Truitt was shot twice in the back, and later died at Grady Hospital.
“My son’s last words, “why did you shoot me, I’m dying,” said Cook-Lewis.
Family members and their attorney want the police chief to resign, to retract all false statements in regard to this case and be truthful with the public, and finally, release the footage to the community.
They also want the officer named, fired, and ultimately charged with murder.
“Enough of the false allegations,” Cook-Lewis added, “This officer stole Vincent’s future, stole our future.”
Full statement from Cobb County Police Department:
The Cobb County Police Department recognizes that the loss of any and all life is tragic. We also understand that this is a painful time for the family involved as well as the officer.
We respectfully disagree with some of the characterizations of the events that happened on the night of July 13, 2020. We believe the evidence will show that Cobb County Police Officers attempted to apprehend several individuals in a stolen vehicle on Riverside Parkway. After a vehicle pursuit, officers were able to force the vehicle to stop behind a business on Riverside Parkway. The driver exited the car, ran from officers, and was apprehended. The rear seat passenger remained in the car and was detained on the scene. The front seat passenger, Vincent Demario Truitt, exited from the driver’s side after the driver exited. Mr. Truitt was armed with a handgun (in his hand) as he exited the vehicle. An officer running toward him observed the weapon and responded by drawing his issued weapon and firing two shots, striking Mr. Truitt both times.
As with all officer-involved shootings within our department, this investigation was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the night of the incident. The scene was secured by our officers and detectives, and the GBI immediately responded and began to work on their independent investigation. The Cobb County Police Department turned over all investigative information and made available all personnel involved in the incident. The GBI has recently completed its investigation and turned over its findings to the Cobb County District Attorney. We rely on the independent investigation by an outside law enforcement agency to get the facts thoroughly documented and presented to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. The process of handing over the investigation of our officer-involved shootings to an outside, independent agency is born of the public’s desire for transparent, unbiased, and objective investigations of any use of deadly force by our officers. We maintain our commitment to the public we serve, and we rely on the thorough and competent investigations of the GBI to fully investigate our officer-involved shootings.
We understand this investigation has taken a considerable amount of time. However, we believe it is necessary for the investigative process to move forward and to allow the District Attorney’s office and ultimately a Grand Jury to render a decision in this matter. We will not rush ahead of the process as it is appropriate that all facts and details in this case be examined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.