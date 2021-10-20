ATLANTA (CBS46) — The family of the woman who died after she was ejected from a Lamborghini on Oct. 10 in Buckhead has hired a lawyer to conduct an independent investigation into her death.
Nationally-recognized attorney L. Chris Stewart of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys in Atlanta has been hired by Catherine Khan's family.
Khan died Oct. 10 after she was ejected from a Lamborghini at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads in Buckhead.
It is believed that Khan was trying to retrieve a stolen wallet when the incident occurred.
The driver of the luxury car, Alfred Megbuluba, turned himself in to police earlier this week and is facing numerous charges.
Stewart and his team will be investigating the cause of Khan's death and plan to hold those responsible for her death accountable in civil court.
