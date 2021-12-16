ATLANTA (CBS46) — The family of a woman killed in a tragic plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the pilot they say lacked sufficient training needed to fly the plane.
Lauren Harrington, 42, was among the four killed on Oct. 8. The pilot, Jonathan Rosen, 47, was also on board, along with his 14-year-old daughter and another 13-year-old girl.
Daniel Boggs, Air Safety Investigator with the NTSB says the plane, a Cessna 210, was taking off to go to Houston, Texas for what they believe was a personal trip.
According to surveillance footage of the crash, the aircraft appeared to lift off about 1,000 feet down the runway in a nose-high attitude before rolling to the left and reached an inverted attitude before crashing to the ground nose first beside the runway. After impacting the ground, the aircraft was engulfed in flames and incinerated within minutes due to a large amounts of jet fuel from the plane being fully fueled during take off.
Meanwhile, the family's attorney alleges Rosen lacked sufficient training, experience and skill and had less than two total flight hours of experience with the air. The plaintiffs also allege that Rosen failed to maintain control of the airplane and properly inspect the plane before the flight, leading to Lauren Harrington's death.
The attorneys go on to claim Rosen negligently and improperly calculated the aircraft's center of gravity, resulting in an aft center of gravity beyond the proper operating limits, causing instability that contributed to the crash.
"Mr. Rosen failed to recognize the grave danger of operating an airplane negligently and without proper training, and as a result, our client's family member was killed," said attorney Mike Andrews.
The lawsuit also names two companies, Algab Holdings, LLC and JDR Capital Holdings, LLC as defendants.
"As the pilot of the airplane in question, Mr. Rosen was responsible for ensuring the aircraft is in safe working condition and keeping passengers safe throughout the entire flight, from takeoff to landing. Quite simply – he failed Ms. Harrington and the others who tragically died in the crash," Beasley Allen's Andrews said.
