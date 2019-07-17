ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A mother is defending the daughter who can't speak for herself because someone shot her.
Clayton County Police say the young woman lured a man to an apartment so she could rob him. That man later shot her in the head.
Sijeria Parks’ family says she's brain dead and in a coma. Her family telling CBS46 that she can't talk right now so they're going to speak for her.
They want investigators to know they go it all wrong.
“I want justice and I'm hurting,” says her mother, Carole Plant. “Don't say that my daughter is a suspect because she's not. She's a victim.”
Clayton County Police say 19 year-old Sijeria Parks invited a man to her house late Sunday night and tried to rob him with the help of three other suspects.
Officers believe, as it was about to go down, someone in the group pulled out a gun. That's when police say the man pulled out his own gun and started shooting.
They say Parks was shot in the head, while trying to avoid the gunfire.
But the family says Parks is no criminal.
“She’s not the type. That's not her,” continued Plant. “She's not the type to set anybody up to bring them back.”
Parks mother says she knows the real story.
“What really happened was he got mad because my daughter had went to school,” said Parks. “My daughter did not lure (anyone).”
The family is hoping to meet with Clayton County investigators, to talk about the situation in detail.
When CBS46 asked police if they could address any of the family's claims, a spokesperson told us the investigation is ongoing.
