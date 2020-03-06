TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Kemp announced on Friday that a family-owned bakery is set to open a new facility in Dekalb County.
The San Francisco based company, Sugar Bowl Bakery, will open its first East Coast location in Tucker.
Sugar Bowl Bakery will bring 400 jobs along with a $37 million investment over the next five years in its new facility.
“Sugar Bowl Bakery is one of the great American success stories, and we’re excited to welcome this internationally known, family-owned bakery to Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Through our outstanding workforce and logistics network, Sugar Bowl Bakery will be able to better serve their growing customer base, and I’m glad that the hardworking Georgians in Tucker will benefit from this fine addition to their community.”
Sugar Bowl Bakery was founded in 1984 by the Ly family as a neighborhood coffee shop. The company’s premium baked goods such as palmiers, madeleines, brownie bites, fritters, are sold in the grocery and club channels at many major retailers domestically and internationally.
“Sugar Bowl Bakery is excited to be expanding to Georgia in order to better serve our customers and to bring jobs to the City of Tucker and DeKalb County. “Sugar Bowl Bakery has had much growth and transformation since my brothers, and I decided to pursue our American Dream in San Francisco 36 years ago. This is another major milestone in allowing Sugar Bowl Bakery to fulfill its mission of bringing people joy through our delicious foods. We thank Governor Kemp and many other state, county, and city officials for helping make our decision to move to Georgia quite simple,” said Andrew Ly, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Bowl Bakery.
“We’re thrilled that Sugar Bowl Bakery has made the decision to invest in Tucker,” said Mayor Frank Auman of Tucker. “They’ve seen in Tucker the same things that thousands of other business owners have embraced: a friendly, welcoming community, a location that can’t be beat, and a strong work force that’s ready to go. We’re going to bring all our resources to bear to help them be successful.”
Georgia Quick Start will assist in workforce training at the new facility on Montreal Industrial Way.
Sugar Bowl Bakery told CBS46 that the new positions available will include bakery management, production, quality assurance, maintenance, warehousing, and sanitation.
Those interested in pursuing career opportunities with Sugar Bowl Bakery may download a job application online or send resumes to Tucker_Jobs@sugarbowlbakery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.