ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) Government workers who continue to be impacted by the now 31-day long partial shutdown are welcome to grab a free pizza at a Cobb County family-owned pizzeria.
Mike Thomas owns Wild Slice Pizzeria located off of Highway 92, he says as a family business they have seen their share of difficult times and sympathizes with those who are working without pay or have been furloughed.
"It's hard to fully express how much we appreciate the work you do for our country. Our values and culture as a family and company are to identify and and all opportunities to serve our community," said Thomas.
As a token of appreciation, the pizzeria will provide each family with drinks and a personal 10' on topping pizza while supplies last.
"As long as the partial shutdown is in effect, our offer will stand," said Thomas. "We hope that what little we are able to do will not only bring some relief, but also inspire other businesses to do the same."
Wild Slice is located at 580 E. Crossville Road Suite 420. For more information, call 770-640-0023.
