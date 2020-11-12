The family of a man hit and killed in DeKalb County is pleading for drivers involved to come forward.
Jeffrey Shoats, 57, was hit and killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near Mountain Industrial Blvd at Highway 78. Police say one, possibly two, cars hit him.
"I would like them to turn themselves in, they’re not going to be able to live," said the victim's mother, Dorothy Shoats. "You won't be able to sleep, you’ll see this again and again in your mind and if you're any kind of a decent person you will turn yourself in.”
Police found car parts at the scene to determine the cars that were involved. They're looking for the main car described as a silver or gray Honda Accord (1998-2001) with front-end damage to the left side, specifically the outboard mirror and headlight. Witnesses told police the driver got out after the accident and saw Shoats, but took off driving westbound on Highway 78.
The second vehicle, a Nissan Rogue (2007-2015) may have undercarriage damage. The color is not known. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not know he or she hit a person.
Shoats' family is leaning on each other and their faith during this difficult time and hoping the drivers do the right thing.
His cousin, Hakim Wright, said, "I really hope this resonates with them or that family to get them to come forward because if the shoe was on the other foot they would want the same thing, they would want justice, they would want someone to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County Police Traffic Specialist detectives at 770-724-7610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.