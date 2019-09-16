DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police are still investigating what led to a woman's body being found on I-285 Westbound earlier this year.
Investigators told CBS46 that Danna Rodriguez's body was unrecognizable when she was found on an entry ramp, after being struck by several cars on February 27 around 4:45 a.m.
"The way it happened, that's what hurts the most," said Emmanuel Ramos, her stepfather.
According to police, Rodriguez was last seen with three people she had been out with that night. One of those people told police they dropped Rodriguez off at an apartment complex and never saw her again. That complex is near where her body was found.
Investigators told CBS46 they've now narrowed their focus to those three people, but still need more information. They're also still investigating how Rodriguez ended up on the interstate and why she was there.
"She was a fun person to be around," Ramos said. "She liked to make people laugh and she was really proud of her siblings."
Investigators said they'd like to hear from any drivers who were on I-285 that morning and remember seeing a young woman or her body.
