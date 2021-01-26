Family receives whopping $25K water bill at a vacant home

A CBS46 investigation has uncovered yet another questionable water bill in DeKalb County.
Kennedy Conners’ grandmother once lived at a home on San Jose Drive in Decatur, but since her passing the family has encountered big problems with the water department.
“She basically got this $25,000 bill and they were like you had a leak and we’re like no we don’t," Conners told CBS46 News. We’ve had four plumbers come out and there’s no leak,” he added.
To make matters worse, a lien was placed on the property for an unpaid water bill.
It’s a new twist to an old story, but CBS46 began exposing outrageous bills in Dekalb County six-years-ago.
“We just want this to really just go away and fix the problem because we’re trying to sell the house and it’s already down for Probate and we can’t sell with a $25,000 lien that we did not cause, DeKalb County caused,” Conners said.
Even though the family was told it must be a leak, a county employee confirmed there was no leak at the home.
“We went down to the meter and it’s a brand-new meter that they put in. I don’t know why, but they did put a brand-new meter in there. There is no water coming from the house. There’s nothing in the roads, there has been nothing whatsoever,” Conners said.
CBS46 contacted DeKalb County about the situation more than a week ago and the issue has not been resolved.
“I got on the phone with the water company and they hung up on us and then when you do call you have an hour wait time. One hour,” Conners said.
At last check with the county, CBS46 has been told that the Finance Director and the CEO have been informed about this case. As soon as the issue has been addressed, we'll provide an update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.