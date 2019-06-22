DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was an emotional start to the weekend for a family who gathered to remember their loved one who was considered ambitious, loving and gentle.
"Geary was a sweetheart. He wouldn't hurt anything, he'd see butterflies and he would look at it," recalled Malikh Denton, Geary Samuels' nephew.
Samuels was one victim in a random string of DeKalb County murders on June 4.
"It put a burden on the family," added Denton.
The 41-year-old was making his nightly walk home from the grocery store when someone shot him in the back. His lifeless body dropped in his neighbor's driveway -- making him the second victim of three county murders within 24-hours.
"Senseless, no one knows why."
Samuels family told CBS46 he was bipolar, and schizophrenic. They want to remember him as an ambitious, kind, harmless soul who always avoided conflict. The DeKalb County Police are still looking for the killers in all three murders.
According to police, there have been 60 homicides this year compared to 37 this time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.