An outing at amusement park ended in tragedy for a local Cobb County family when a two-year-old boy died after being struck in a parking lot by a relative’s car on Saturday. The toddlers story is now acting as a cautionary tale for parents.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to the toddler’s father about what he will miss most about his son. Carlos Cooksey, the father of two-year-old Ashton Cooksey said he loved to watch Toy Story and wear cowboy boots.
”He would not take that cow costume off for anything,” Carlos said, who said like the character Woody, everyone found a friend in Ashton. “You know he just had that special connection with each individual that he came across.”
The vivacious toddler was the youngest of six children. However, this past Saturday was his last family outing, after Cooksey said a relative accidently hit Ashton with her car while backing out of the Six Flags parking spot. According to the Cobb County Police Report, the incident was ruled accidental.
“I talked to a paramedic over the phone and at that point they did inform me that he didn’t have a pulse,” Carlos said.
Cooksey said he was working a few hours away when he got the call about Ashton. He said he quickly rushed to the hospital.
“I had that sense of knowing over me and once I got there I had a chance to kiss him, hold, him and tell him I love him,” Carlos said.
He said his wife Jasmine who is also pregnant, has cried every day, but they are now finding peace in knowing that even though he was only in their lives for two years; his magnetic pull on people is lasting more than a lifetime. Even in death, his tragic end serves as a warning to parents everywhere to pay especially close attention to your surroundings when in public with small children, your life can chance in an instant.
”He served his purpose, his purpose was to bring people together, bring people closer and he definitely did that,” Carlos said.
The Cooksey family said they are holding a funeral for their son this Friday and if you would like to help out with any of those costs you can donate to their GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.