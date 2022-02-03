UPDATE (CBS46) — Family and friends gathered Friday to hold a vigil for 22-year-old Kenya Smith, who died after she was hit by a car while walking to work.
“I hope he (or she) turns himself (or herself) in. I feel like he (or she) was very pathetic for what he (or she) did, at the end of the day I feel like he or she should've been a human about it and came back, or at least helped her, what if she was still alive?”
The incident happened near a school zone. Police say they believe car was speeding because Smith landed almost 50 feet away from where she was likely hit.
Family and friends say she will be remembered as someone full of joy.
“She’s really talented girl. She wanted to be an artist. She draws,” said Smith’s sister. “She was a very fun person to be around.”
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County Police Department are looking for the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing 22-year-old Kenya Smith as she walked to work.
According to the police department, it happened around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31 along Marbut Road near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard.
The vehicle hit Smith from behind and did not stop. A passerby noticed Smith's body and called police.
The make & model of the vehicle are unknown, but it should have damage to its right front side. Anyone with info is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.
