ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local family was reunited with their beloved canine family member after she had been missing for five days.
The Colson family says their dog Delta escaped from the courtyard of their Avalon residence on Tuesday. Within a few minutes Delta was spotted at the Chick-fil-A on Parkdale Lane -- that's when a couple spotted the Labrador and proceeded to catch her.
"She's part of the family, I mean I just felt sick when she wasn't here and I didn't know where she was, and she was being treated well so it's really disturbing not to know where she is," owner Erin Colson told CBS46 prior to the dog's safe return.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Delta was returned to her family by the couple who picked her up near the Chick-fil-A restaurant.
