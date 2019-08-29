BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) A family escaped injury after a fire ripped through their home in Brookhaven early Thursday morning.
Huge flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home, located on Apple Valley Road near Sunland Drive.
DeKalb Fire says the family was able to make it out of the home safely.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
