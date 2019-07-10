UPDATE: After this story aired at 4 p.m. Wednesday on CBS46, Ezekiel Castano received a call from the apartment complex. They told him they will start repairs on Thursday. When asked about a timeline for completion, they told Castano they will try to have the work done by Monday.
DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A Gwinnett County family says the condition of their apartment is making them sick.
Ezekiel Castano, who moved into The Promenade at Berkeley Apartment Homes in Duluth in December, told CBS46’S Melissa Stern the apartment complex keeps brushing off requests to fix issues with leaks and mold.
Castano said the issues started in March, and despite his complaints, have been ongoing ever since.
“They come in, they take a look, I show them and explain to them what’s occurred, and it remains the same,” Castano said.
For months, Castano sent countless emails and made numerous phone calls to management to no avail.
“Ever since then, I think this has occurred anywhere from 7 to 10 times,” added Castano.
After a huge leak in May, he went through the maintenance request process and was able to get the ceiling in the bathroom replaced.
But, other issues remain.
“In the HVAC closet, it’s just water dripping down, I guess from the unit above,” Castano said.
He said water is constantly dripping in various parts of his apartment. Stains now line the ceiling from water damage.
Castano had an inspector come out to run some tests and they came back positive for mold. He said he and his family are constantly sick and he’s had to take days off work.
“My son has been in and out of the hospital,” Castano said. “I have trouble breathing sometimes because of this issue.”
According to Castano, his neighbors are suffering, too.
“I spoke to them, visited their apartment, saw the water damage there, they even mentioned to me…is this something that happens here all the time? And I said, yeah, you better get used to it, but I don’t think it’s something we should have to get used to,” Castano said.
Bridge Property Management sent the following statement to CBS46:
Thank you for reaching out to us regarding Mr. Castano. We have been communicating with him regarding the problems that he has been having in his apartment. The leaks he is referring to are a result of three separate events that have taken place and is not one leak that has been ongoing since March. The leak that happened in March due to an AC and was repaired immediately and the dry wall repairs were take care of within a few days.
His most recent leak occurred last night because of a dishwasher and we already have someone scheduled to repair it at 4pm today as that is the earliest time he has given us permission to access his home.
We take leaks in our residents’ homes very seriously and would never allow a leak to go unrepaired for multiple months.
Mr. Castano has a very tight schedule and only wants us to be in his home while he is there so there have been some restrictions on how quickly some of the previous repairs have been done. I have copies of all of the community’s email correspondence with him so I can assure you that his requests and concerns have not gone unanswered.
Thank you again for reaching out and please let me know if you have any additional questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.