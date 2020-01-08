CONYERS, Ga. (CS46) -- Gena William’s is heartbroken and says her whole world has been turned upside down.
“It has shattered our family,” said Williams.
Her sister,Lori Baxley was shot during a violent home invasion in their Conyers family home December 17 just after 6 p.m.
The family’s home on Lost Valley Drive is in a community that was known for being quiet until chaos erupted. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says two men kicked in the front door.
At the time, Lori was inside and ran upstairs. Officer Charles Dickens says the suspects chased her upstairs
“Two assailants kicked her bedroom door and she immediately opened fire, she attempted to go after them as they were running,” explained Dickens.
The 57-year-old wife and mother chased the men and was able to fire three shots.
“She said the second guy that she doesn’t believe she shot, turned up and shot her,” added Dickens.
The two men then took off with a driver in a silver Toyota Camry. Shortly after, a 911 call was made by a man who said my brother has been shot but did not identify himself.
Victor Jones was picked up on Browns Mill Ferry Road in Lithonia, nearly two miles from where the home invasion happened.
The 36-year-old had three gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital. Jones initially told police he was shot and robbed at a nearby gas station.
Investigators say Jones changed his story three different times. Jones is a convicted felon for armed robbery and was just released in April after serving 15 years.
“He would never tell me who he was with, he claimed he didn’t want to be a snitch,” said Dickens.
Lori was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center and has been fighting for her life. She has already had five surgeries and will need more.
“She has received over 60 units of blood, we had a trauma surgeon tell us most people that have this injury don’t survive,” said Williams.
Police say at least two other suspects are still on the run.
“The man who shot her is still loose, that’s scary for us. That should be scary for anybody. Most of us would have run but she fought back so she is a hero,” said Williams.
