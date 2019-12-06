HINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just a week ago a Newnan family gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving with a heavy heart as they hoped for a safe return of missing loved one Jennifer Gonzalez.
It was the first Thanksgiving that Jennifer Gonzalez’s family spent her favorite holiday not knowing where she is.
While they were thankful to have one another, they may soon be thankful to know what happened to their beloved family member. The family contacted reporter Melissa Stern on Dec. 6 to notify her that Jennifer had been located.
Though they have not released details on where she was found or what happened, it brings an end to the constant wondering of where she may be.
The 36-year-old disappeared without a trace three months ago.
CBS46 is working to gather more details on this story and will continue to provide updates.
