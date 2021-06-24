Family says mother, daughter killed in crash were heading to Georgia to start a new life

CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A mother's trip to Georgia for a new beginning, instead ended tragically Wednesday.
Family of Queenie Roux says she and her three year old daughter, Queen, lost their lives in a crash on I-75 in Clayton County.
Four of her other children were taken to a nearby hospital.
The lanes of I-75 Northbound near Forest Parkway were closed for some time Wednesday as first responders took over the scene.
"She was coming to start a new life. To get a job, to better herself for her and her children," said Queenie's cousin, Tiffany Roux. "She was 28 years old. She was transitioning from Florida to Georgia."
Roux was traveling Northbound from Sebring, Florida with five of her six children in the car.
Four of her other children are now recovering from the crash. "The kids are okay. They're perfectly fine. They're walking around, they're talking," said Roux.
GDOT traffic cameras showed the normally busy spot shutdown.
Roux says her family is planning their funerals back in Florida. A friend set up a GoFundMe to help with the family's funeral expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, it already raised more than ten-thousand dollars.
We reached out to Clayton County Police for an update on the investigation. We are waiting to hear back.
