HABERSHAM County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding a missing man who is believed to be homeless.
The missing man has been identified as 59-year-old Stanley Wooten of Habersham County. According to his family, they have not seen Wooten in over seven months.
Police say Wooten was last seen near Cannon Bridge Road and Old Athens Highway area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Richard Stein with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 839-0500 ext. 0. Direct Lines: Sgt. Richard Stein (706) 839-0556 you can also leave an anonymous tip by visiting our website at http://habershamsheriff.com
