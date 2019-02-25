It’s been a little over a year since a hit and run driver accused of causing a deadly two-car crash killed 67-year-old Stephenson Mitchell.
His family is still hoping for closure, and now the Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help find that driver. Police say the driver believed to be at fault left the scene. It happened around 10 am Saturday January 6th, 2018.
“The only thing I could possibly come up with is, he/she had to have been going to his emergency, hopefully he/she made it, but at the same time, you weren’t thinking about what you were doing, what it could cost somebody else,” said Mitchell’s widow, Carolyn Mitchell.
Family members say a 2011 or 2012 GL 450 Mercedes-Benz SUV caused the accident.
“The driver may not have even known that he/she was responsible, he/she may not have known there was a crash,” said Investigator Kris Purkey, with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the Mercedes passed a car in the median on Highway 85 north in Fayette County. However, they have been unsuccessful in making out the tags on surveillance footage, even with enhancement.
“It was senseless. And the fault of them not looking back, they were on the grass, the median, how could you not know what you’re doing,” added Mitchell.
Police say the Mercedes forced a second car over into the "slow lane" – hitting Mitchell and running him off the roadway into a guardrail.
“It was a split-second judgement he/she made that ended up costing the life of Mr. Mitchell,” Inv. Purkey added.
Mitchell’s widow says they would be celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary next month, but now she’s just hoping to get some closure.
“And you’re probably scared…I can understand that, but it would be easier if you could just come and apologize, I won’t hold it against you, because I know that’s what we’re supposed to do, we’re supposed to forgive,” Mitchell said.
“If anybody has talked to anybody, you know, the driver may have told somebody, or something like that, like I said, they might not have known that it was such a big deal, they might not have known it was accident that took the life of a human, a father and a grandfather,” said Inv. Purkey.
Mitchell says she’s going to leave it in God’s hands and try to move forward.
Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers.
