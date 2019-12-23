ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As family members of twenty-one year-old Stephane Agan buried him Monday, there were more questions than answers about what happened to him in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Agan was hit and killed on Georgia 400 South near Sydney Marcus Boulevard. Family members said they haven't found his car or his cell phone. Plus, they have no idea why he was walking on a highway.
“It was very surprising to hear that first, he was over in that area, and then there’s no car, there’s no cell phone, there’s no keys,” said Sonia Hellen, Agan’s cousin. “We thought it was almost like a joke, that’s how it felt, it was like, what are you talking about? On 400? Hit by a car? At first, as anybody would think, oh he was in his car, got in an accident in his car, not, his physical body laying in 400, hit by a car."
The driver who hit Agan waited for police and said he hit Agan in the left lane.
“For him to end up hit by a vehicle on 400, while he was walking on foot, makes absolutely no sense,” Hellen said.
Hellen said this was very out of character for him. Agan's navy 2016 Nissan Rogue, with Georgia tag CJM8755, is nowhere to be found. Hellen added that he had dinner at home with his mother Friday, went out, and he was helping his brother move Saturday morning, even double checking just a few hours before he was killed.
“When he called him, he said, hey brother, what time am I going to help you move? And that was the last communication we had with Stephane,” added Hellen.
Agan was in school studying to be an engineer. He would have turned 22 next week.
“We’re a very close-knit family, he’s a wonderful young man, and there wouldn’t be an instance where we would ever think that he would ever be in a situation like this, much less pass away on a highway,” said Hellen.
Burying him two days before Christmas is heartbreaking for his family.
“To have circumstances that don’t really explain why their 21-year-old son is going to be buried today is pretty devastating,” Hellen said, “I know that there’s a lot of hope this time of year, but with this loss, it’s more of a devastation.”
His family is desperately seeking answers. If anyone saw him, knows he who was with, where his car is, and how he ended up on foot on the highway contact Atlanta Police at 404-614-6544 or 404-577-TIPS (8477).
