ATLANTA (CBS46) — It happened so fast, it’s still a blur, Kateri Birgenheier crashed her silver Kia into the concrete median on I-20 at Wesley Chapel Road last week, after two drag racers ran her off the road.
“I remember a big boom to the back of my car,” Birgenheier said. “Ironically, the driver of the car gets out of his car and comes up to me and he starts hugging me and started saying I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry we’re going to get you some help, we’re going to get you some help.”
Moments later, the driver who caused the crash left the scene. And without hesitation, eyewitness Duriel Richards got out of his car to help.
“She was losing a lot of blood so I got somebody to grab a shirt to wrap up her arm and then I’m trying to calm her down and I’m also asking her because I couldn’t see in the back is there anyone else in the vehicle,” Richards said.
Richards helped pull Birgenheier out of the car and another eyewitness who was a nurse came to the rescue and treated her injured arm.
“It’s this arm and I currently have a wound vac on it. It was severely sliced so they could not stitch it back together,” Birgenheier said.
If not for the good Samaritans who rendered lifesaving aid, it could have been a much different outcome.
Birgenheier’s mother Kimberly is a nurse herself and said she will not be content until she can track down the nurse who helped save her daughter’s life.
“For stopping and rendering care to my daughter, I want her to know that I am forever grateful,” Thompson said. “It was reminding her to breath. She was our angel and I’m just so thankful.”
If you have any information about the nurse who jumped into action on I-20 last week contact Adam.Murphy@cbs46.com. If you have any information about the people responsible for causing the crash you can contact DeKalb Police.
