DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of a 34-year-old man found dead in his car in Lithonia are still searching for answers.
On July 17, William Stewart was driving home from work in Kennesaw when he stopped at the BP gas station on Panola Road where his wife discovered him dead.
His family met at a local shopping center to hand out flyers and pictures of him in hopes that someone knows something.
Months have gone by and his death remains a mystery.
“There’s a song that says, May the life I live speak for me,” said his mother, Mary Kiser, as she trailed off crying.
She could barely finish her sentence as she spoke about her 34-year-old son who was murdered nearly four months ago.
“My son didn’t bother anybody, and I mean, he would go out of his way to help anybody."
She got a phone call from her daughter-in-law around 8am on Wednesday, July 17th.
“She was just screaming, Chase is dead, Chase is dead,” added Kiser, “I couldn’t believe what she was saying.”
Stewart’s wife found his body around 7:30 am in the car at the BP gas station on Panola Road.
“We definitely need someone to speak up, because this wasn’t random, this had to be that someone was watching him, and knew the perfect time to attack.”
It is unclear what exactly happened leading up to his death, but Stewart left an inaudible voicemail for his wife and one of his friends.
“From my understanding, he had pulled in because he was in distress,” Kiser added, “He died from blunt force trauma, he died from a ruptured liver.”
Moments later after receiving the message, his wife immediately called him back but was unable to reach him, so she used an app on her phone to locate his phone.
The app led her to the gas station and that's where she discovered Stewart’s lifeless body in his car.
“When they found him, his flashers were on in the car.”
The Dekalb County Police Department has no leads on this case and need the public’s help regarding Stewart's death.
“We’re really just out handing out flyers, posting flyers, trying to get information, if anybody knows anything, we are asking you please to come forward,”
His family is collecting donation money to have a reward to offer anyone with information, hoping its incentive if someone knows something to speak up.
The homicide remains under investigation.
If you have any information, contact Dekalb County police or Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.