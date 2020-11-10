A family is heartbroken and searching for justice for 42-year-old Chris Gutierrez.
“I just want to bury my son and just keep on going… but I can’t do this until we figure out who is responsible for my son’s death,” said Gutierrez mother Narcisa Noboa.
A father, son, best friend and husband's life was taken after a senseless hit and run. Police are now looking for two men accused of shoplifting two carts filled with electronics at a Suwannee Walmart.
Wife Ana Flores said it all happened so fast.
”At the time we thought they were running towards us to get away because they had hit our car. I didn’t realize until later that they were running because loss prevention was trying to stop them,” Flores said.
Gutierrez was trying to stop the pair as they fled the scene.
“When I turned to the side and looked I saw someone had fell off the truck and it was my husband… he was rolled underneath basically and dragged,” Flores explained.
Gutierrez son, 19-year-old Jeremiah, chased after the U-Haul as 17-year-old Angelina heard the screams from the car.
“It’s a horrible way that my son died, nobody deserves that way to die,” exclaimed Noboa.
Carlos Morciego, a fried of 32 years, said Gutierrez was one of a kind, a light to the world and his death was a true loss.
“The thing that I ask is for these young gentlemen to turn themselves, in bring closure to the family, for once do the right thing,” Morciego said.
According to Suwanee police department the community has already started to call in identifying the suspect's Arizona license plate tag as AJ38446.
If you know anything, call the Suwanee police or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.