CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Clayton County family hired legal council to push for answers after a young girl died suddenly at school, Tuesday.
Sixteen-year-old Imani Bell was a student athlete at Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro and her family says they want to know why she was participating in outdoor conditioning during one of the hottest days of the year.
Her cousin Justin Millers says Bell was on the basketball team and ran track.
“She was very cerebral, very smart and a very loving kid," said Miller. "Just a good all around person.”
The oldest of six kids in her family, Bell was always there for her siblings and Miller says the entire family was blindsided by her death.
“This is a difficult thing to watch because I know it didn’t have to happen.”
Miller says the school should have never allowed kids to work outside during extreme heat and the family wants answers from the school district.
“Imani would want the family to fight because she wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said Miller
The school district will not answer CBS46's questions regarding what Bell was doing when she collapsed.
