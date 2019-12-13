CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- "We need prayer, that's all we need is prayer. Prayer right now," said Felicia White, the sister of slain Dart Container Plant employee Taurus Andrews.
The family of 42-year-old Andrews is having a hard time believing their brother and son is gone after being identified as the victim of a murder at a job he loved.
"It's hard right now. We could never imagine going through something like this, and right now all I want to know is why? Lord? Why," said White. "I mean, you had time enough to go out to your car think about killing my brother in cold blood. Why Lord?"
Police say 18-year-old Cameron Golden walked into the Dart Container Plant on Highway 138 in Conyers Friday morning and opened fire on his coworker, Taurus Andrews.
Hours later, ATF agents found Golden at a bus station in Birmingham.
Andrews sisters told CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason he was proud of his job as a machine operator and utility worker at the plant. He was promoted to full time last summer.
Golden worked there through a temp agency.
The shooting sent several schools and a business into lockdown and put communities on edge
Jamena Brown lives one mile from plant.
"Violent crimes people people just showing up at work and shooting someone that’s scary being so close to my house," said Brown.
The family of the beloved victim from Covington have these words for his suspected killer.
"We do not know him at all. Whatever it is, my heart goes out to him too. I don't have no hatred towards him or nothing like that. My heart goes out to him and his family. Whatever was on his mind, whatever was in his conscious, I don't hate you. I don't like what you did but I don't hate you. God's got to deal with you," said White.
