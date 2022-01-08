ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are still looking for those responsible for shooting and killing Deandre Houston in downtown Atlanta.
It's been one year since the 29-year-old was shot outside of Encore Hookah bar on Luckie Street.
Police say Houston was going to charge his cell phone when three men approached Houston in a stolen black Nissan Sentra before shooting him.
Houston's family desperately wants anyone with information to come forward.
They gathered in front of the lounge on Saturday in Houston's memory.
"It's been a whole year since my soul has been taken away from me," Houston's mother said.
Shortly after the homicide, investigators released surveillance footage of two men they believe to be connected to the shooting.
If you have any information, call crime stoppers.
