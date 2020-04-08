ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “There’s a lot of tears. There’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of sleepless nights,” said Cary Blumenfeld still reeling from how the coronavirus has turned her family's life upside down.
The virus hit the Blumenfeld family harder than most. Cary, his pregnant wife, and her father all tested positive for the virus.
“Right around the time I got sick, my father-in-law started feeling ill as well. We would FaceTime and talk on the phone daily and compare our symptoms,” Cary explained.
While Cary’s symptoms started to disappear, his father-in-law’s worsened. Last Monday Steven Feldman was rushed to the emergency room, but because of quarantine protocols, no family members were allowed in the hospital with him.
“We got a call early Tuesday morning that he had been put on the ventilator in the ICU and that was obviously devastating for us,” Cary told CBS46.
As the days rolled by doctors saw little to no improvement.
“It’s horrendous, that’s just what it is. It’s so scary and the biggest part is you can’t go in there and sit with him and hold his hand,” Cary said.
The Blumenfeld’s started researching experimental treatments and stumbled across plasma infusion. In the treatment, doctors take plasma from someone who survived COVID-19 and use it to help others defeat the virus. The family called Atlanta blood services, and that call led to the first COVID-19 positive plasma donation in Georgia.
“For someone to donate plasma they need to be 14 days or longer after they recover from the infection,” Dr. Kent Holland Director of Atlanta Blood Services explained.
Dr. Holland said each donation can potentially save the lives of three people battling the virus. Dr. Holland and the Blumenfeld’s are all pleading for the public to help.
“We’d like to get thousands of bags of plasma saved away,” said Dr. Holland.
If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and are interested in potentially saving a life during this deadly pandemic, you can call Atlanta Blood services at 404-477-1298 to see if you qualify to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.