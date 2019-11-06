ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of missing Clark Atlanta student is holding a prayer vigil Wednesday afternoon.
The prayer vigil for 21-year-old Alexis Crawford will start a 5 p.m. outside of the Heritage Station Apartments where she was last seen prior to her disappearance.
According to Reverend Hutchins, “Alexis’ family needs prayers and support of amidst this heart-wrenching crisis.” Hutchins continued, “While law enforcement investigators are working aggressively to locate this beautiful young lady, the family, the Atlanta community and well-wishers across the country must turn to God and one another for strength.”
The prayer vigil will be held on:
Corner of McDaniel Street, SW and Stephens Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
(outside of Heritage Station Apartments, 765 McDaniel Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310)
