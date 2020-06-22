ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was fatally shot by ex-Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe, will lay the father of four to rest Tuesday in Atlanta.
The private funeral service will be held at civil rights landmark Ebenezer Baptist Church from 1- 3 p.m.
On Monday the family held a public viewing at the church. For hours hundreds of people paid their respect. Noticeably absent were Atlanta Police members who were asked to not attend the viewing.
Brooks was fatally shot the night of June 12 in the parking lot of a Wendy's located on University Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police were called to the restaurant after Brooks was found asleep in his car while in the drive-thru line.
He told police he'd consumed alcohol during the day but was stunned to learn that he was found asleep. In an almost jovial manner Brooks participated in multiple field sobriety tests. It was not until former officer Rolfe attempted to place Brooks under arrest that things escalated.
Brooks and the arresting officer were engaged in a brief scuffle; it lead to a brief pursuit that ultimately ended with the father being shot twice in the back.
Arrests and Charges
Rolfe and his partner at the time, Officer Devin Brosnan, were both arrested. Charges for both would later include assault, and a felony murder charge for Rolfe.
Former Officer Rolfe's Other Charges:
- Violation of Oath by Public Officer
- Criminal Damage to Property in the 1st Degree
- Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon X 4 counts
- Violation of Oath by Public Office x 2 counts
- Aggravated Assault
As a result of the incident, Rolfe was terminated from the Atlanta Police Department. Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.
Rolfe is currently being held at a Gwinnett County detention center. The former officer turned himself in at Fulton County Jail on June 18. Authorities say he was moved from the facility due to security concerns.
Though a bond hearing for Rolfe was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, a spokesperson for APD says it has been postponed in light of Brooks funeral. A new date has not yet been determined.
Unrest Turns to Destruction
Hundreds of people have held demonstrations at the Wendy's where Brooks was killed. Many have expressed a range of emotions, but none have been felt in their full intensity like anger.
Just a day after the tragic killing the Wendy's was torched, leaving police to search for at least one suspected arsonist.
With a week gone by protesters continue to make their voice heard by remaining in the streets with signs, weapons, and threats. One of those threats is for any and all white people to steer clear of the torched restaurant.
Wendy's Arsonist Nowhere to Be Found
Atlanta Fire investigators have identified and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspected arsonist, a white woman named Natalie White.
The name is familiar for those who watched APD bodycam of the June 12 incident. In it, Brooks says that a woman by the name of Natalie White is his girlfriend. She is also the same woman that Brooks claims he was with moments before falling asleep in the drive-thru line.
Investigators have not confirmed if the suspected arsonist is the same woman Brooks refers to as his girlfriend.
