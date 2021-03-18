Family turns over audio recording of alleged confession in 2013 cold case

The mother of a South Georgia teen found dead inside a rolled up gym mat said new audio tapes could point investigators right to her son’s killer. CBS46 Tori Cooper spoke to Kendrick Johnson’s mother to gain details on the new audio tapes and what’s next for investigators.
Jacquelyn Johnson said she wants to see her son’s killer behind bars.
“My son lost his life for what?” Johnson said.
Now, Johnson and her family said a new audio recording might hold the key to justice, for 17- year-old Kendrick Johnson. His body was discovered rolled up in a gym mat in 2013 at Lowndes High School, according to investigators.
“We have authenticated, on our end, a 25 second audio clip of what I can say right now, appears to be a Caucasian male admitting to killing Kendrick Johnson,” family spokesperson Marcus Coleman said.
Wednesday, Johnson and family turned over the tape to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Coleman said they believe the tape is real and that killer himself confessed these words in the audio recording, “They’re going to catch me anyways. I should have never done this. I was young and stupid. Kendrick didn’t deserve this man.”
Johnson said this new audio recording was captured in secret last weekend and sold to the family for $1,000 by someone they said is an alleged family member. The family and investigators have not released the audio tape, now that the cold case has been reopened. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also turned over dozes of boxes to Lowndes County Sheriff, Ashely Paulk, who said authenticating and identifying who the voice belongs to is possible.
“Even bad people have conciseness,” Paulk said.
He’s said he’s hopeful that this is not a heinous joke on the family and Kendrick’s mother who is just trying to uphold her sons honor.
"Never let nobody stop you from fighting for your child, because your child matters,” Johnson said.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 that they estimate that this could take up to six months to track down the person who is in the tape and the person who provided the tape to the family.
