Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A family blames Emory Hospital Midtown for putting their loved one in danger.
In his boxers and a hoodie, Donn Kemp was crawling along Peachtree Street in the rain, early Sunday morning.
Police called his brother Hollis and he began searching for him. Hollis found him around 3:30 a.m. crawling on the ground.
"The worse thing about it is they don't know how long he was gone for such a long period of time,” said Hollis. “He could have been dead."
So, Hollis took him back to the hospital.
"Then, they come and put the alarm on the bed so if he gets up out of bed, they’re going to know. They also told me that there's no way they can watch every inch of the floor. They don't have to watch every inch of their floor, they watch their wing."
CBS46 asked Emory Healthcare officials about this and they sent us a statement, saying in part, they can't comment because of patient privacy rules.
"My reaction to that is Emory is trying to cover up their mistake," said Hollis.
"If I can just get up out of a hospital, when I'm supposed to be constantly watched, who can feel safe?" asked Donn.
Donn's family says they hope this sends a message to the hospital, to make sure protocols on patients like Donn are always followed.
