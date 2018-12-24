Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Regina Wynn couldn't fight back tears telling us how her family thought a box of ashes they've had for months was their late mother Patricia Bradley, only to find out weeks after her services that it was not.
When Patricia died on September 26th, her family says they were promised she would be cremated for a memorial three days later.
Today the hospital, funeral home and crematory are all being blamed.
"The hospital contacted me and if they hadn't have contacted me I would've still believed that that was my mom," said Regina.
The family attorney is blaming the Southern Regional Hospital and the Speer-Shelton Funeral Home for the error and planning to sue.
Attorney Tricia "CK" Hoffler says, "The funeral director committed to the family that he would be able to have the body cremated and ready for the service that was going to be roughly at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. Somebody was cremated and we've got the ashed of some family."
CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason called Edwin Shelton at the Speers-Shelton Funeral Home. He is blaming Cremation Services of Atlanta who did the cremation. They say they never delivered ashes to Shelton that week at all, but they say they did noting wrong and they did in fact cremated Ms. Bradley weeks after the memorial.
"When I walked into the funeral home, I saw some cremains on the desk," said Shelton, director of Speer-Shelton Funeral Home. "Aint got no name on it but I am pretty sure this is it because I don't keep cremains and that's what I carried to the family and that's where I messed up at," he added.
Cremation Services of Atlanta is blaming it all on Shelton and the funeral home.
Cynthia Wilkins, Funeral Director at Cremation Services of Atlanta, said proper protocol was followed regarding Ms. Bradley.
"There was no error on the part of the crematory," added Wilkins. "I specifically signed the certificate of cremation which means I verified everything before Ms. Bradley was returned to the funeral home."
The family attorney just wants answers.
"There is a family that probably believes that it has it's loved ones ashes, but we have the ashes. And to this date Ms. Bradley's family still does not have her ashes."
The Southern Regional Medical Center Hospital sent CBS46 the following statement saying their records show the remains were released to Speer-Shelton Funeral Home.
"Official records and documentation reveal that Southern Regional Medical Center released the proper remains to the funeral home. Furthermore, Speer-Shelton Funeral Home has verified receipt of the correct remains from Southern Regional.
Attorney CK Hoffler has been informed of the verification that the correct remains were provided to the funeral home. Southern Regional offered to provide CK Hoffler information and documentation exonerating the hospital bu they declined. If Attorney Hofflers continues to implicate the hospital and knowingly provide false and defamatory information, Southern Regional Medical Center will seek legal action."
Shelton told CBS46 today he does now have Ms. Bradley's cremated ashes.
Cremation Services of Atlanta say they were not involved in the first delivery, and released the following statement :
"Cremation Services of Atlanta did not deliver any cremated remains to Speer Shelton Funeral Directors on 9/28/18 or 9/29/18 or the week of [the memorial service]. Further, any cremated remains that are delivered are required to be verified and signed for by the funeral home representative which we keep a record of."
They insist the funeral home did sign for Ms. Bradley and there are four levels of verification and name tags.
