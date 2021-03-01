DeKalb County police are still working to find the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Demarco Williams in front of his Clarkston home.
Williams was sitting outside with friends on August 26,2020 when he was shot on North Indian Creek Drive.
The teen's family told CBS46 they want closure in the tragedy.
"I cry every other day," Williams' mother said.
It was Williams' father who heard gunshots that morning and then found his son's body.
"I want them to come to me, I want them to let me know what happened and I want them to turn themselves in," Joey Williams said.
DeKalb police don't have leads and haven't been able to identify any suspects.
They do have a sketch of a person of interest, they're hoping to identify.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS , there is a reward for information leading to an arrest.
