ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are still investigating the shooting death of a Morehouse College student at his home in Southwest Atlanta.
25-year-old Tyrone Holmes was killed in November at his off-campus residence on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
His family told CBS46 they are desperate for answers in his murder.
"It has been hard," Kourtney McCoy, Holmes' sister, said. "He was full of life, literally full of life. He was so funny, very heartfelt, very genuine."
Holmes was a Psychology major at Morehouse College.
According to an email from the college, Holmes was a Ronald McNair scholar as well as a Gates Millennium scholar.
"That was one of the things that made me very happy because it was something he was working hard towards, very hard towards," McCoy said.
But whoever killed Holmes on Nov. 3 still hasn't been found.
His family has started a GoFundMe in hopes of adding to the current Crime Stoppers reward.
Recently, Atlanta Police did release video of persons of interest in the shooting, but as of Monday, haven't released any additional information.
NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe pages or guarantee that the money donated will be used for the stated purpose.
