ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- E-scooters are hard to miss and advertised as convenient and fun. A convenient e-scooter is what Eric Amis utilized to go home and it ultimately cost him his life.
"We don't want any family to go through what we've been through," said Pastor Roy, Eric's uncle.
Narcory Wright of Albany Georgia has now been charged with Eric Amis's death.
The family thinks this could have been avoided from the start.
"Had the law stayed in where they were still on the sidewalk he would still be alive," said Roy.
The debate of whether e-scooters belong on the road or the sidewalk is a hotly contested one. Safety groups involved with city officials on making e-scooters safer said certain roads, like West Peachtree, are a possibility.
"It's the kind of road that could easily reconfigure it to make it one of the lanes just protected for bicycles, scooters and similar devices," said Sally Flocks of PEDS, a safety group that advocates for pedestrians and safer roads.
Eric's family said the sidewalks are a viable option.
"They should be slowed down so that they go at a leisurely pace, they still get you were you're going," said Roy.
Safety groups said two safety measures can make the difference.
"So the helmets are really important, the other is slowing down," said Flocks
The Amis family believe a change to e-scooters will be the only way to save lives and vow to continue the fight.
"The family is going to continue to say we're not going to allow his death to be in vain," said Pastor Roy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.