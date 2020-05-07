ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a family affair for the Clements who work at the Polk Medical Center in Cedartown.
“With us – people are like woah! Do ya’ll get along?” said Savannah, who works in pre-registration.
“I see my mom the most,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Her mother, Lisa, works as a registered nurse in the emergency room.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I love coming in to work and seeing them.”
Lisa’s husband Marc works as a radiology tech.
“We met about 20 years ago. I saw her in the trauma room and she caught my eye,” he explained.
Their son Brendan works as a dietary specialist in food service.
“It’s great,” he said. “The reality is, it’s when we spend most of our time together.”
Working in the medical field during a global pandemic hasn’t always been easy.
“We’re just like everyone else,” Lisa said. “I mean, there’s some anxiety.”
“It is different,” Brendan said. “You do have all these protocols and you do have to be a bit more careful than normal.”
But the family know just how important their roles are in helping to keep the state healthy.
“It’s a new disease process and we’re learning different things every day,” Lisa said.
No, they don’t carpool to work together. They are all on totally different shifts!
“I bump into some of them sometimes,” said Brendan. “My dad’s shift is after mine.”
“Lisa and I probably overlap the most several hours on the days we work together,” said Marc.
The bond of this family on the front lines has only been made stronger by these unprecedented times.
“Obviously it’s nice because we have shared experience, so you know, we lean on each other,” Marc said.
There are two other children in the family who don’t work at the Polk Medical Center. Another son is in boot camp at Parris Island and another daughter works as a contract electrician.
