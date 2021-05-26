ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police say the driver of an ATV left the scene of a deadly crash in Southwest Atlanta.
Niani Gibson was killed when the ATV she was riding on the back of , collided with a car at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and St. John's Avenue on May 16.
According to police, the car was making a left turn during a green light, when the ATV came crashing into it.
Police say the ATV driver left.
26-year-old Gibson was ejected from the ATV.
"She loved her little boy, he loved his mommy," Gibson's mother, Ericka Gibson, said. "All he wanted to do was be with his mommy."
A memorial for the mother sits at the intersection where the crash happened.
Gibson told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that they desperately want the ATV driver to turn himself in.
"Please young man, we know you are afraid and feeling a lot of emotions right now, but do the right thing and turn yourself in to police," Keona Jones, a family friend, said.
Police are searching for the ATV driver as concerns continue over the vehicles being on the road across the city.
The department has been working aggressively to track down ATV drivers after several incidents that have injured people.
Gibson is also urging other ATV drivers to learn from this tragedy.
"Don't let her death be in vain, if you aren't supposed to be on the road don't have these vehicles on the road, " she said, through tears. "I know it's all fun and games, but when it comes down to it this is the end result and the result is a mother is gone."
