AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Famous faces, family members and close friends have honored the life and legacy of international opera icon Jessye Norman at her funeral.
Norman's four-hour public service was held in her hometown of Augusta, Georgia. Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Laurence Fishburne, author Michael Eric Dyson, civil rights activist Vernon Jordan and Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. memorialized Norman at the William B. Bell Auditorium. Family members, including Norman's brother, nephew, goddaughter and niece-in-law, also spoke onstage.
Several musicians paid tribute with performances, including Metropolitan Opera mezzo soprano J'Nai Bridges, jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, musical director and arranger Damien Sneed, the glee clubs at Morehouse College and Spelman College, and students of Jessye Norman School of the Arts, which Norman founded in 2003 in Augusta to provide a free fine arts education to disadvantaged children.
Norman, who died on Sept. 30 at age 74, was one of the rare black singers to attain worldwide stardom in the opera world.
