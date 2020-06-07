ATLANTA (CBS46) - The sports world mourns the loss of former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley.
Florida A&M announced his death Sunday. Riley was head coach and was an athletic director at FAMU. During his college years, Riley was the quarterback for the Rattlers, starting all four years.
FAMU released a statement on Riley’s passing:
"FAMU Athletics and the entire Rattler Nation is deeply saddened of the passing of former FAMU football player, Head Coach, Athletics Director and NFL great Ken Riley," Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. "We wish his family our deepest condolences."
"I woke up this morning with a heavy heart as I learned of the passing of FAMU and NFL great Ken Riley," FAMU Head Football Coach Willie Simmons said. "Coach Riley was one of the first to welcome me to the FAMULY and having him speak to our team before our first Orange and Green game is definitely at the top of my list of unforgettable moments as head coach here at FAMU. My deepest condolences go out to his family and we as football community will surely honor his memory."
At Cincinnati, Riley played 15 seasons with the Bengals. During his career, Riley had 65 career interceptions for 596 yards, and five touchdowns. The interceptions rank fifth in NFL history. He also recovered 18 fumbles.
Cincinnati Bengals released a statement via Twitter:
“We mourn the passing of one of the greatest Bengals ever, Ken Riley (1947-2020). In 15 seasons with the team, Ken accumulated the fifth-most interceptions in NFL history and was selected as an All-Pro three times. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”
The cause of death has not been released. Ken Riley was 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.