ATLANTA (CBS46)—A leading sports-tech entertainment company is opening a technology campus in Atlanta, bringing hundreds of high-tech jobs to the area.
Governor Brian P. Kemp said FanDuel Group will move some of its operations into a new 68,000-square-foot facility in Midtown. The company is expected to spend at least $15 million and create more than 900 jobs over the next five years. The new location will focus on supporting the company’s product development, tech, and IT operations, according to Governor Kemp’s office.
“I'm proud to welcome FanDuel to the Peach State, and I look forward to seeing the countless opportunities this project creates for the hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta,” said Governor Kemp.
“FanDuel’s decision to open a tech hub in Georgia is a testament to our world-class universities and tech training programs, as well as the diverse ecosystem of professional sports leagues and teams we’ve cultivated here.”
To build a diverse and inclusive workforce, according to Gov. Kemp, FanDuel will work with Georgia institutions on the following initiatives:
- FanDuel will support educational training programs with a broad coalition that will include Georgia’s first-class university system, the state’s private colleges, its renowned Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and other non-collegiate programs.
- The company will work closely with these institutions to help structure and create curriculums that train and educate candidates for future careers in the tech industry.
- FanDuel Group is establishing local community partnerships with organizations across Atlanta to provide resume-building workshops, mock interview sessions, case studies, and mentorship programs.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said FanDuel’s presence will bring software development opportunities for Atlantans.
“This center will not only expand the city’s digital media and e-entertainment sectors, but it will also provide new job opportunities for more Atlantans in software development and other promising fields,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
“Atlanta continues to attract companies across many different industries looking to join our welcoming business community, that includes a highly skilled and diverse workforce. We thank FanDuel for selecting Atlanta for this operations center.”
“As we grow our business in a very competitive industry, it’s critical we have access to a diverse talent pool needed to build the most innovative platform in the sector,” said Sarah Butterfass, Chief Product Officer, FanDuel Group. “During this process, it became clear that Atlanta provided FanDuel with a winning combination of access to a thriving tech cluster, respected educational institutions we could partner with, and a diverse and welcoming community eager for our arrival.”
For more information about FanDuel career opportunities, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.