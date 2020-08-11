ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a closely watched runoff election, Fani Willis secured more than 70 percent of the votes against Paul Howard in the race for Fulton County District Attorney.
During Georgia's June primary Willis secured 73,145, and Howard just 60,197. With both parties failed to secure 50 percent of the vote, making a runoff was inevitable.
Willis will now face opponents from all parties during the November general election.
"I want to congratulate Fani Willis because it looks like she will become the next district attorney of our judicial circuit. I want Fani to know that I will extend my every effort to make sure that her transition is a smooth one. What is important to me is protecting the people of this community," said Howard ahead of the Willis being declared victorious.
Incumbent District Attorney Paul Howard, the first African American DA in state history, has served as district attorney since 1997. During his tenure, Willis worked as one his assistant district attorneys before she was named chief magistrate judge in South Fulton.
Both candidates came under fire during the runoff race; Howard for his handling of the Rayshard Brooks case and for admitting to 14 state ethics violations, and Willis for accepting donations from a police union.
