FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Fannin County deputy and his wife were killed in a car crash Friday night.
The Fannin County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Corporal Richard Gazaway and his wife, Heather, were both killed in the crash.
FCSO posted the following statement on social media in response to Gazaway's death:
"Corporal Gazaway was an invaluable asset to our office. He was always willing to pick up an extra shift, whether in the jail or on patrol, back up another deputy, and was known for his dedication to his job. He was a devoted husband and father to his daughters Skylar and Riley. We ask that you keep Corporal Gazaway’s children and family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult journey."
No other details about the crash have been made available at this time.
