FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The tax commissioner of Fannin County is jailed after being arrested on forgery charges.
Shirley Sosebee, 63, of Blue Ridge, was arrested on Thursday and charged with forgery in the first-degree and violation of oath by a public officer. The GBI says Sosebee forged a person's signature in order to transfer a title to gain possession of a property.
She's currently in the Fannin County Detention Center.
A $10,000 bond has been issued in the case.
