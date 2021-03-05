A proposed property tax hike for Atlanta's Beltline is stirring the lattes on the well-developed eastern side of the popular Atlanta trail. The plan calls for tenants and property owners to pay more to build more low-income housing and to finish the incomplete trail in Buckhead and on the West Side.
The Beltline has enriched property owners who may have paid little for land now worth millions. Because of the Beltline's success, the argument for raising their property taxes says they should share their wealth. That's an easy sell for some of the business owners because a complete Beltline means more customers, especially places like the tea shop called "Just Add Honey."
Jermail Shelton and his wife moved their specialty tea blending business to Irwin Street when their success outran the space at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market. Shelton says raising money to complete the BeltLine faster will soften the competition between the two sides of Atlanta and bring him more customers on bicycles or on foot.
A new small business and property owner on the west side agrees. The beautiful people are not on Murphy Avenue. "Not yet!" says Pouya Dianat, a marketer born in Persia, an entrepreneur of creativity. A higher tax on his property is okay with him. For property valued at a million dollars, the proposal would cost about $800 a year more in taxes. Exempted from the new tax are houses and condominiums actually lived in by their owners.
"As a business and property owner, completing the BeltLine will bring success from the East side throughout Atlanta," he says, showing off a tidy new office space for rent for green entrepreneurs hoping to make money from community garden and urban agriculture projects..
But not so fast, say owners of many of the apartment properties multiplying around the BeltLine. Raising rents to pay those taxes will hurt their tenants. "Agree!" says Mac and Jac Dry Cleaners' new owner James Riley.
"We need to keep these businesses open," Riley said. "A new tax? It's the wrong time for that."
Right or wrong time, the question comes before the Atlanta city council, soon.
