ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — Days before the College Football Playoff National Championship celebration in Athens, thousands of University of Georgia fans have started celebrating.
Allen Fleming was 31 years old when the Dawgs won the National Football Championship in 1980. Monday’s win brought him a sense of nostalgia.
“It was painful. Then it was glorious,” said Fleming.
Fleming drove from Marietta to Athens Wednesday, traveling back in time to when he was a student at UGA decades ago.
“Just to be here and breathe the air of Athens,” he said. “I was going to come here Monday night, but I said that was a little crazy. I’ll just wait. So I just came to ring the [chapel] bell.”
Part of Fleming’s day trip warrants a stop inside The Clubhouse, a retailer downtown which sells UGA apparel.
Lisa Royals, the store’s owner, said she’s restocking inventory every hour as Dawgs clear out racks.
“It’s quick, very quick,” said Royals. “We can’t keep up with online orders, customers in the store, and putting things out. We’re trying to get stuff out as fast as possible.”
Nonstop sales are expected to peak Saturday when Georgia celebrates the win in Athens.
A parade will down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal ceremony at 2 p.m.
Tickets are free and available for season ticket holders and students through Thursday, and will be available for the general public Thursday and Friday.
Egor Danilenka, a senior at UGA, said his schoolmates are eager to celebrate.
“It’s syllabus week, the first week of the semester, so I think a lot of people will be celebrating the Dawgs win,” said Danilenka. “It’s a blessing. It’s something to tell to my kids when I grow up.”
Local agencies say they can’t predict the number of people in Athens Saturday amid COVID and winter weather concerns. However, major game days usually bring more than 19,000 people to Athens.
Jay Boling, a sales manager for the Athens County Visitors Bureau, said he’s confident Georgia fans will show out in droves.
“We don’t have enough hotels to support all these people. We’re probably going to have people coming from all over the state, all over the southwest - probably all over the country too. We’ve got a lot of rabid dawg fans,” said Boling.
University police will lead security efforts as the event is taking place on school property. Athens-Clarke County Police will also boost security in the area.
“Personnel will be assigned specific patrol zones relevant to the event, we will have personnel assigned to traffic details to help facilitate the safe and effective flow of traffic, we will have additional personnel assigned to the downtown district to supplement our normal Downtown Unit,” said Lieutenant Shaun Barnett.
The City of Athens said attendees should be prepared for winter weather and any challenges it may bring to the area. Anyone attending should be prepared for freezing temperatures and possible snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.