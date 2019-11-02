ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was big win for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. It was Georgia’s third straight year against the Florida Gators.
The final score was a 24 to 17 victory as they played in Jacksonville, Florida, for the annual matchup.
We headed to the Live! At the Battery where crowds of fans gathered to watch the big game.
“You can’t go to UGA and not watch football,” said Sneha Ambati, a Georgia fan.
While outnumbered, Florida fans represented their team well.
“The whole sports rivalry, anything about Florida, if you’ve ever been to The Swamp, it’s awesome,” said Gator fan, Chelsea Roach, “I just love making all the Georgia fans mad.”
In the end, Georgia walked away with the win.
“This is the greatest ever, Georgia finally came back after a bye week, they got their game plan together, and they came out and showed up today,” said Georgia fan, Randy Lewis.
Despite the loss, Florida fans say they love this matchup regardless.
“It’s the best game of the season,” added Roach.
“Next year, hopefully, we’ll have another chance, but we’ll see what happens to the Dawgs when they go play Auburn,” said Sajid Tharinia, a Gator fan, “It’s okay, it’s fun, especially when you’re with your friends and stuff like that, it makes it fun to watch the game….Good job Dawgs, good win!”
But after a day of good food, good drinks, and good football the Bulldogs are celebrating accordingly.
