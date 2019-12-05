ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's going to be quite the showdown between College Football Playoff front-runners when the Georgia Bulldogs face the LSU Tigers in the 2019 SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
The Tigers have Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow leading the nation's No. 2 offense, while the Bulldogs will counter with one of the top defenses in college football.
Georgia is 11-1 with a double-overtime loss to South Carolina, but has beaten three ranked teams, while LSU is 12-0 and has knocked off four teams that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game, including No. 3 Alabama.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the game that can only be viewed on CBS46.
The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Georgia odds, but Former Florida Gator Tim Tebow says you can’t sleep on Georgia.
“It’s going to be an exciting game, LSU’s incredible season probably Heisman Trophy quarterback, but you can’t sleep on Georgia and Kirby Smart in this environment. The Bulldogs great defense, Jake Fromm with 3 SEC Championship appearances, it’s going to be a great matchup,” said Tebow to reporter Aiyana Cristal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.