On a gorgeous autumn morning, thousands make the trip up Highway 316. Their destination is bulldog nation, some 70-miles north of Atlanta where it’s Saturday in Athens.
In this town, the fanfare is about more than just a game. It’s a way of life and tradition here runs deep.
Stan Mullins knows the rich history as well as anybody - capturing it on his canvasses. He’s best known in bulldog nation for this sculpture of legendary football coach Vince Dooley.
"It was about honoring a hero and the team. And that’s why there are two guys holding him up," says Mullins.
Surprisingly, it’s the only statue on campus honoring more than 100 years of gridiron greatness.
"All the different players all over the SEC and all over the nation are getting sculptures," adds Mullins.
So, Mullins took matters into his own hands a couple of years ago creating an 8-foot statue of one of the most beloved Bulldogs of all time.
"I named it ‘Oh you Herschel Walker’ because of Larry Munson’s call Oh my God a freshman call and all that good stuff and the pageantry that’s UGA."
It’s a larger than life reminder of the glory days which most die-hard Dawgs have never seen.
"We were walking to our car and I looked over and I said my gosh what is that? And I walked over and it’s an outstanding statue and a great representation of Herschel," says spectator Trip Agerton.
This tribute to a champion has been sitting in Mullins front yard on Pulaski Street for months.
"I hope for the better, I hope for Sanford Stadium."
His dream of displaying it on campus has been blocked by a lack of support from UGA’s top Dawgs.
It might just take a little help from a damn good Dawg named Dooley.
"It would be a great thing to have Herschel Walker’s sculpture there, but also along with him Frank Sinkwich who also won a Heisman Trophy and Charley Trippi who was the greatest overall player in football," says Vince Dooley, former Georgia football coach.
And even #34 himself would agree, on a day when Georgia honored him between the hedges in Sanford Stadium.
"I know around a lot of University’s I’ve seen a lot of statues of players and stuff so I’m in with what the team wants," says Herschel.
Like a true team player, Walker wants what’s best for everyone. After all, his legacy has already been etched on the hearts of Dawg fans.
