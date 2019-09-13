GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Monster Jam comes to Gwinnett County September 13-15 for an adrenaline-packed weekend at the Infinite Energy Arena.
The iconic motorsport event has been entertaining families for generations with engine revving and car-crushing action. However this weekend, instead of car-crushing, fans will be treated to a triple threat competition in which the drivers compete against one another with a monster truck, a speedster, and an ATV.
Bernard Lyght is a Monster Truck driver from Marietta, “I like to say the monster jam drivers and athletes we are all a certain type of crazy!”
He says no two Monster Jams are alike and can’t wait to see how fans react to what they have in store this weekend.
“Overall, every single event, we keep you on the edge of your seat; because with Monster Jam, you really don’t know what could happen!”
Ticket prices range in price, starting at around $20. The event runs Friday night through Sunday.
